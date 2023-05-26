Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Xerox Stock Down 2.7 %

XRX opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

