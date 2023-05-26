Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 10.26 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,166.36 ($14.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £401.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,026.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,328 ($16.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,128.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.61.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

