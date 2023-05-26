Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 10.26 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 0.3 %
LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,166.36 ($14.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £401.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,026.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,328 ($16.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,128.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.61.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.