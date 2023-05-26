Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,750 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

PEAK stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

