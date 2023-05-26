Franklin Resources Inc. Has $107.57 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of WSFS Financial worth $107,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.