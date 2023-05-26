HRT Financial LP Has $3.21 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of CPT opened at $102.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

