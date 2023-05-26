Terra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.95 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $235.24 million and $20.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003183 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 274,427,393 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

