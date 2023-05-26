Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $81,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $635,417 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

