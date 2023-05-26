Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Expands By 4,391.7%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 4,391.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $8.81 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

PT Astra International Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.5459 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

