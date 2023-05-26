First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FEI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

