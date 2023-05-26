Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 861.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $87,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.