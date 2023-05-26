Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.
KOF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
NYSE:KOF opened at $85.24 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
