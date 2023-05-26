Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $98.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

