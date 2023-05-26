TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

