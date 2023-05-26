Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Expands By 800.0%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $5.68 on Friday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.