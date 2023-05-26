The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

