Insider Buying: Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) insider Vassiliki Economides bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,710.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 820.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

