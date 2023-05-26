Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 4,160.8% in May

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a growth of 4,160.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Petro Matad Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of PRTDF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

