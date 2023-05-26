Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 4,160.8% in May

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a growth of 4,160.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Petro Matad Trading Down 20.0 %
Shares of PRTDF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Petro Matad
