iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

