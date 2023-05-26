Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Rises By 754.2%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 754.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 4.5 %

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.65%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I engages in the ownership of royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.