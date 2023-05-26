Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LANDO opened at $20.85 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.22%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

