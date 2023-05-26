SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $98,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

