BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 669.1% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 735,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,285,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.