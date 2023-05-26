BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 669.1% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.