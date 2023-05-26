Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $7.91 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 646,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NCLH stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

