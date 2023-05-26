Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

