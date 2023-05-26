Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

