O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,332,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,923,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

