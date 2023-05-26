Douglas Emmett, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 292.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.17 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.
DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
