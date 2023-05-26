O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

