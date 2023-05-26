Financial Institutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $254.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

In related news, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

