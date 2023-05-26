Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equitable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Insider Activity

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

