Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of HLNE opened at $65.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

