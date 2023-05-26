The Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.709 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Dividend History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

