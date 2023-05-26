The Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.709 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

TD opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

