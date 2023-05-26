Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNSKY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of C$11.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.88.

