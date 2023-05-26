Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

