Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.70–$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Express also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.60–$0.50 EPS.

Express Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Express has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Express will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Express by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 36.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 446,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Express by 280.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 403,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.