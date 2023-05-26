Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,530 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

