Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,957,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
