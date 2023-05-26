Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

