Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.83 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,157,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

