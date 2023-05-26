Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 179 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

