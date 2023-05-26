Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chewy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 274.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

