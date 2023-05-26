Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 107,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,585 shares of company stock worth $3,009,703 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

QRVO stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.