Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $666,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.43 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average is $211.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.