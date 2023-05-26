Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $605,000 Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

