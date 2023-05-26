JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) to “Overweight”

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Gruma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Gruma has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.
About Gruma
