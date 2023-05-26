CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,613,000 after acquiring an additional 305,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.