Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 408,687 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $101,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

