CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

