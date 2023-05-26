Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after acquiring an additional 538,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 124.05%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

