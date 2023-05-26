O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

